Who is Preeti Sudan? Former union health secretary appointed as UPSC Chairperson

During her tenure, she played a crucial role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. Sudan also served as Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and held significant positions in the Women & Child Development and Defence Ministries.

Preeti Sudan, the former Union Health Secretary, has been appointed as the Director of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Sudan will officially assume her new role on Thursday (August 1). With nearly 37 years of extensive experience in various government administration spheres, Sudan retired as Union Health Secretary in July 2020.

During her tenure, she played a crucial role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. Sudan also served as Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and held significant positions in the Women & Child Development and Defence Ministries. At the state level, she contributed to Finance & Planning, Disaster Management, Tourism, and Agriculture.

'Won't wait for Centre': Delhi Government to bring law to regulate coaching centres

Sudan's academic credentials include an M.Phil in Economics and an M.Sc. in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics (LSE). She has been instrumental in several national initiatives, including the flagship programs Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat. Her efforts led to the enactment of significant legislation such as the National Medical Commission and the ban on e-cigarettes.

Internationally, Sudan has served as a consultant with the World Bank and held prominent positions like Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and Vice Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health. Additionally, she was the Chair of the Global Digital Health Partnership and a member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

Sudan joined the Union Public Service Commission as a member on November 29, 2022. Her recent appointment as Chairperson shows her experience and significant contributions to public service and policy.

Wayanad landslide: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi delay visit, cite adverse weather

Latest Videos