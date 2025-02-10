Kerala: 12 establishments caught selling fake cosmetics, including soaps and creams, with harmful chemicals

Kerala's 'Operation Soundarya' cracks down on 12 establishments selling counterfeit beauty products, seizing Rs 1.5 lakh worth of substandard cosmetics and filing cases against 33 businesses.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 7:07 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In the third phase of its ongoing operation, the State Drugs Control Department's 'Operation Soundarya' has cracked down on 12 establishments selling counterfeit beauty products. Health Minister Veena George announced that cases have been filed against these businesses for manufacturing and distributing products without the required licenses, violating the standards set by the Cosmetics Rules 2020. The inspections, which targeted 101 establishments in recent days, focused primarily on products such as lipstick, face cream, baby powder, baby soap, and baby oil.

During the operation, over Rs 1.5 lakh worth of substandard cosmetic products were seized. In addition, 59 product samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Minister George emphasized that strict actions would be taken based on the test results. 

The first two phases of *Operation Saundarya* had already uncovered harmful chemicals in various beauty products. Cosmetics worth approximately 7 lakh rupees were seized, and cases were filed against 33 establishments. Notably, tests on samples of lipstick and face cream during these phases revealed mercury levels that exceeded permissible limits, posing potential risks to internal organs. 

In response to these findings, Minister George has directed further tightening of inspections. She also urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing beauty products. Shoppers should check product labels to ensure they are manufactured by licensed companies, with clear manufacturer addresses. Any complaints regarding beauty products can be reported to the Drugs Control Department via the toll-free number 18004253182.

