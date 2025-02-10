Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted

Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP) has transferred the "half-price scam" case to the Crime Branch, handing over 34 registered cases from multiple districts. Investigation teams, led by DySPs, will oversee the probe.

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Director General of Police (DGP) has issued an order transferring the "half-price scam" case to the Crime Branch. A total of 34 registered cases from Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural, and Kannur City have been handed over to the Crime Branch. Any additional cases registered by local police will also be transferred. Investigation teams, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in each district, will handle the probe.

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala

The main accused, Ananthu Krishna, confessed to the police that the crores he obtained through the scam had already been spent. He claimed that the money was used to purchase the promised devices and make payments to some people. According to his statement, only Rs 10 lakh remains in his accounts. The police will include his confession in their report. As his custody period ends today, he will be presented before the Muvattupuzha court.

In Thiruvananthapuram district alone, 960 scooters were supposed to be delivered. Venganoor Panchayat President Sreekumar stated that he joined the National NGO Confederation trusting Anand Kumar. Sreekumar was also the president of Sukrutham, a charitable organization. According to him, Anand Kumar was the one who invited all the district-level organizations to join the scheme.

Ananthu Krishna was introduced at a state-level meeting. Initially, 32 scooters were delivered, and payments were made for 125 more. Out of these, only 59 were provided, leaving 66 scooters undelivered in Venganoor Panchayat alone. Sreekumar told Asianet News that the scam was carried out under the guise of the "Women on Wheels" initiative.

A large-scale fraudulent scheme offering scooters, laptops, and home appliances at half price has been exposed, with thousands falling victim to the scam. The operation was orchestrated by 26-year-old Ananthu Krishna from Kerala under the guise of the National NGO Confederation. Police sources confirmed his arrest last week, uncovering what is now considered a multi-crore fraud.

Founded in 2022, the confederation brought together around 170 local NGOs, allegedly aiming to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from companies to subsidize product costs for scheme participants. However, investigations indicate that the entire initiative was a financial scam.

Ernakulam Rural Police apprehended Ananthu Krishna after receiving multiple complaints from those who had signed up. Following his arrest, police stations across Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, have been flooded with similar grievances, with a significant number of victims being women.

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'The work they did was very important...' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi thanks people after UDF meeting in Kerala anr

'The work they did was very important...' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi thanks people after UDF meeting in Kerala

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody dmn

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody

Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested anr

Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old Drishana in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport anr

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man Ananthu Krishna orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala anr

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala

Recent Stories

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style NTI

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother ddr

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon