He operated the scam through Instagram. People didn't suspect anything because he used the name 'Thrikkaripur Alleppey Parcel Service'. The youth, who has only completed his Plus Two, used ChatGPT to create fake bills for the fraud.

Kochi: A young man was arrested for duping people by running a fake parcel service. The Ernakulam Central Police arrested 24-year-old Muhammad Sultan, a native of Nekraje in Nellikkatta, Kasaragod. Sultan pulled off the scam by creating a fake branch in the name of Alleppey Parcel Service, a legitimate company operating in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. He set up this fake branch using the name of Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod district.

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He carried out his dealings via Instagram. Nobody suspected a thing since he used 'Alleppey Parcel Service' along with 'Thrikkaripur'. The youth, a Plus Two pass out, used ChatGPT to generate fake bills for his operations. The accused stated that he himself was a victim of an online scam once, which inspired him to start his own fraud scheme. Police say he has no other criminal records in his hometown.

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The real parcel agency noticed the scam in August. Following this, the Regional Manager in Ernakulam filed a complaint at the Central Police Station. The police arrested the accused after an investigation with the help of the Cyber Cell. The accused confessed that he set up the fake online parcel service using his iPhone. Muhammad Sultan had started the fake parcel service in July 2026.