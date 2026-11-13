Kerala Lottery Result today (13th November 2026): The Suvarna Keralam SK-77 draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. All ticket holders across the state can now go and check their numbers against the result list to see if they have won.

Friday brings another chance for a lucky ticket to change someone's life in Kerala as the latest lottery winners are announced. There's a real buzz among the ticket holders, with all sorts of people hoping their numbers will finally bring them the big win. As the results are announced and the list of winners is revealed, all eyes will be on the list to see who the lucky ones are.

Kerala Lottery Result today (13th November 2026): The Suvarna Keralam SK-77 draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. All ticket holders across the state can now go and check their numbers against the result list to see if they have won.

The SK-77 draw was at 3pm on Friday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a well-attended draw, with many people hoping to pick up the cash prizes on offer under the scheme.

First prize in the Suvarna Keralam SK-77 lottery is Rs 1 crore. Second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also various other cash prizes in different categories.

The lottery also has prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There's also a consolation prize of Rs 5000 for eligible ticket holders who have a ticket from one of the other series which matches the first prize winning number.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-77 Result Today, November 13: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-77 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – RM105954

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 105954

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – RB968051

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – RE931878

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 1307, 2002, 2351, 2486, 2505, 3668, 3754, 4341, 5916, 6065, 6216, 7057, 7852, 8830, 8908, 9262, 9687, 9909, 9995

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 5295, 5576, 5637, 6050, 9850, 9974

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0206, 0619, 0686, 0764, 1605, 1684, 1908, 2705, 3561, 3671, 3844, 4707, 4907, 5020, 5289, 5754, 6880, 7715, 7812, 7997, 8218, 8282, 9068, 9070, 9765

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0186, 0521, 0664, 0810, 0814, 1033, 1115, 1220, 1463, 1815, 1907, 1974, 2072, 2183, 2517, 2579, 2638, 2709, 2728, 2816, 2939, 3280, 3594, 3763, 3786, 3830, 3891, 3986, 4190, 4248, 4455, 4531, 4603, 4635, 4933, 5065, 5212, 5297, 5400, 5571, 5671, 5855, 5963, 5992, 6017, 6052, 6102, 6458, 6515, 6549, 6749, 7026, 7038, 7080, 7330, 7331, 7511, 7984, 8118, 8343, 8464, 8525, 8596, 8642, 8887, 8939, 9107, 9170, 9193, 9199, 9501, 9681, 9865, 9984, 9993, 9998

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0098, 0100, 0258, 0283, 0352, 0368, 0402, 0425, 0734, 0909, 0925, 1153, 1641, 1648, 1668, 1750, 1792, 1808, 1896, 1922, 2001, 2080, 2260, 2374, 2739, 2852, 3078, 3084, 3167, 3839, 3879, 3979, 4069, 4105, 4236, 4490, 4887, 4898, 4946, 4961, 5021, 5044, 5091, 5181, 5232, 5300, 5389, 5491, 5510, 5622, 5758, 5975, 6087, 6222, 6255, 6392, 6393, 6586, 6619, 6841, 6843, 6869, 6900, 7047, 7064, 7235, 7283, 7347, 7514, 7516, 7775, 7864, 8074, 8190, 8250, 8303, 8458, 8476, 8641, 8671, 8720, 8879, 8924, 8959, 9156, 9197, 9328, 9571, 9579, 9775, 9781, 9948

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0079, 0127, 0150, 0215, 0314, 0337, 0340, 0406, 0512, 0516, 0520, 0616, 0683, 0688, 0818, 0847, 0917, 0920, 0974, 0976, 1132, 1138, 1149, 1393, 1445, 1471, 1498, 1586, 1610, 1660, 1693, 1756, 1780, 1909, 1942, 1963, 2120, 2132, 2192, 2194, 2204, 2240, 2264, 2332, 2407, 2448, 2552, 2600, 2653, 2683, 2727, 2865, 2940, 2967, 3055, 3133, 3224, 3324, 3339, 3489, 3517, 3534, 3549, 3574, 3617, 3632, 3638, 3788, 3801, 3894, 3931, 3956, 3996, 4064, 4072, 4119, 4276, 4280, 4499, 4710, 4719, 4751, 4762, 4764, 4916, 4931, 4969, 5303, 5361, 5509, 5536, 5555, 5596, 5623, 5685, 6029, 6139, 6153, 6336, 6441, 6448, 6579, 6914, 6930, 7148, 7180, 7186, 7230, 7341, 7377, 7413, 7419, 7530, 7536, 7551, 7692, 7721, 7722, 7778, 7919, 7999, 8025, 8297, 8311, 8351, 8360, 8396, 8448, 8498, 8524, 8544, 8560, 8750, 8751, 8804, 8822, 8886, 9013, 9064, 9388, 9647, 9718, 9791, 9925

Participants are to verify their ticket numbers (including the series) against the official result sheet. Winners are to ensure that their tickets are genuine and conform to the requirements of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Prize winners must submit their original tickets along with the requisite ID documents within the stipulated time period in order to claim their prize. They should also check the winning numbers in the official Kerala Government Gazette prior to making a claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 12/11/2026: Karunya Plus KN-649 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner