A stunning heart shape stands out amidst a vast green paddy field. The green love symbol, distinct against a mix of black and violet hues, is not a painting but an extraordinary display created entirely with rice plants.

Malappuram: A stunning heart shape stands out amidst a vast green paddy field. The green love symbol, distinct against a mix of black and violet hues, is not a painting but an extraordinary display created entirely with rice plants. Kutttikattil Muhammad, a 64-year-old farmer from Parappur Kattuppadam, has transformed paddy cultivation into a unique work of art. Paddy art involves using different colored rice seeds to create pictures, shapes, and designs on paddy fields as a canvas. Breaking away from traditional farming, Muhammad initiated this new experiment on his farm. His goal is to attract more people to agriculture, introduce rare rice varieties, and inspire fellow farmers to experiment.

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To create the heart shape, he used a rare rice variety from Maharashtra called 'Nazar Bath'. The leaves of these rice plants are dark brown and violet. When combined with the green of regular rice plants, a beautiful contrast of colors emerges. Utilizing this feature, he crafted a green heart symbol on a black background.

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Muhammad, who cultivates rice over acres of land, tested this unique method on half an acre. Many people are flocking to see this paddy art, which looks like a giant painting in the middle of the field from afar. This farmer is proving that a farm is not just a place for food production but also a stage for creativity. Nazar Bath rice is said to have health benefits, helping to boost immunity and control diabetes and bad cholesterol. This rare rice variety, which sells for up to Rs 300 per kilo, also holds special market interest.

Muhammad, who has had a passion for agriculture since childhood, spent some time working abroad. After returning home, he has been actively farming for the past 20 years. Embracing both traditional farming methods and new experiments, Muhammad's field is now a sight of not just harvest, but also art.