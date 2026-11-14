The Kerala State Lottery Department are due to do the Karunya KR-776 draw on Saturday 14th November. All the usual excitement is building up in the run up to the results. The draw will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The full set of winning numbers will be declared post draw.

The Kerala State Lottery Department are due to do the Karunya KR-776 draw on Saturday 14th November. All the usual excitement is building up in the run up to the results. The draw will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The full set of winning numbers will be declared post draw.

The Karunya is one of the weekly lotteries run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. This week's draw (KR-776) has a first prize of Rs 1 crore. That's a big one for the Karunya. The ticket price is Rs 50.

Other than the bumper first prize the draw has a number of other prizes. Second prize is Rs 25 lakh, third is Rs 10 lakh. There are also a number of consolation prizes and a number of other smaller prizes for the participants.

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The Kerala lottery results are published on the official Kerala State Lotteries Department website and in the government gazette. You have to check your numbers against the official results before you can claim your prize.

Winners must follow the Department's prescribed process and submit their original tickets and the required documentation within the time limit if they are to claim their winnings.

The last Karunya draw (KR-775) was on 7th November. Ticket holders can of course keep up to date with the KR-776 draw and check out the full winning number list once the results are announced.

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