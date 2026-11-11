Cleaning staff found a fetus inside a drain at the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital. The police have launched an investigation to figure out how the fetus ended up in the manhole near the second ward.

A fetus was found inside a drain at the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital, triggering a police investigation. The discovery was made by cleaning workers while they were clearing a manhole near the hospital's second ward. The staff immediately alerted the hospital authorities, who subsequently informed the police. Following the alert, police personnel reached the spot and conducted an inspection of the area. The fetus was recovered from the manhole, and an investigation has been initiated to establish how it ended up inside the hospital drain.

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According to the available information, the cleaning workers noticed the fetus during routine cleaning operations. The discovery came as a shock to the hospital staff, following which the authorities promptly informed the police. The police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are attempting to determine whether the fetus was abandoned inside the manhole and identify those responsible. The probe will also look into how the fetus reached the drain within the hospital premises.

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The incident has raised questions about how the fetus came to be inside the hospital's drainage system. Further details regarding the investigation and the circumstances of the recovery are awaited. The police have not yet established how the fetus entered the manhole. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the facts of the case.