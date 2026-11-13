The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be conducting the Suvarna Keralam SK-77 draw on Friday. All the lottery players across the state are waiting for the results to be declared, the results have not yet been announced. The full list of winning numbers and prize winners will be out after the draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13 2026): The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be conducting the Suvarna Keralam SK-77 draw on Friday. All the lottery players across the state are waiting for the results to be declared, the results have not yet been announced. The full list of winning numbers and prize winners will be out after the draw.

Suvarna Keralam SK-77 draw is at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. First prize is Rs 1 crore (one of the big prizes in the weekly lottery), second is Rs 30 lakh and third is Rs 5 lakh.

Other than the top three prizes the lottery has a number of other prizes for the ticket holders. These are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible tickets in the other series which match the first prize number.

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Suvarna Keralam is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draws are on different days of the week and each lottery has its own prize structure. The Suvarna Keralam ticket costs Rs 50 and is available through the authorised agents.

The full SK-77 result chart (with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize numbers and all other prize categories) will be updated after the draw. Players are to check their ticket numbers against the Kerala Government Lottery Gazette before making any claim.

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