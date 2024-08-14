Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Navy recover metal parts from riverbed amid challenges in search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    In a significant development in search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun, metal parts believed to be that of a lorry was recovered by the Navy from the riverbed of Gangavali river in Shirur. The search operation was met with face challenges on Wednesday (Aug 14) as thick mud and rocks at the bottom of the river hinder the efforts of the search team. The recent discovery was the only progress that could be achieved on the day despite repeated attempts by the Navy and other teams. Eshwar Malpe dived into the river over 10 times and conducted searches, but the attempts didn't yield any result.

    The lorry owner Manaf, who is in Shirur, however, commented that the recovered metal part doesn't belong to a truck but could be part of tanker. 

    The district administration has informed that the search operation will resume day after tomorrow, with a dredger from Goa expected to arrive soon to aid in the removal of mud and rocks. 

    Karwar MLA Satish Sail said that the search operation is facing challenges due to mud and parts of trees in the riverbed. Manjeswaram MLA AKM Ashrafu voiced a similar opinion and said the mission can't be carried out without the removal of mud and trees accumulated at the riverbed. After a five-hour-long search, nothing could be found, and rocks and silt are causing obstacles, commented Eshwar Malpe. 

    Meanwhile, Minister PA Mohammed Riyas responded that there were technical obstacles to using the dredger from Thrissur for the Shirur mission. "The dredger can operate at a maximum depth of only 18 feet, while the depth of the Gangavali River ranges from 25 to 30 feet. This matter was officially communicated to the Uttara Kannada District Collector. The government’s stance is that all possible measures should be used in the search", Riyas said. The minister also appreciated Asianet News for their interventions in the search for Arjun.

    Despite the challenges, the team remains determined to find Arjun, and the government has assured that everything possible is being done to aid in the search operation.

