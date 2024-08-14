Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts

    Kerala is expected to receive widespread rainfall today (Aug 14), with isolated areas likely to experience heavy downpours. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, while Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are under an orange alert. 

    Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of widespread rainfall across the state today (Aug 14), with isolated areas expected to receive heavy downpours. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, while Ernakulam and Thrissur districts have been placed under an orange alert.

    Also Read: Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details

    The IMD has cautioned that the state can expect thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in the coming days. Residents living in hilly areas have been advised to exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Low-lying areas may also experience flooding.

    In addition, the Kerala coast is expected to experience sea incursion, and fishing has been banned along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

    The low-pressure trough responsible for the rain is currently active over southern Sri Lanka and is expected to move northwards, bringing rain to the state.

    Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the IMD has warned of rainfall in the state for the next five days, with isolated places likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 14 and 15. "The heavy downpour may continue till August 17 and districts on yellow alert have been asked to take precautions akin to that of an orange or red alert," he said.

    In related news in landslide-hit Wayanad, 83 people were relocated from Chooralmala and Puthumala to a relief camp at Thrikkaipatta School yesterday (Aug 13) evening due to heavy rain in the area. Funerals that were suspended due to rain yesterday will resume today, and search operations for missing persons will continue. A team of experts will also visit the affected areas to assess the damage.

    Also Read: Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe dmn

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe

    Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-106 August 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-106 August 14 2024: Who will win first prize of Rs 1 crore?

    Karnataka: Renewed hope as Navy joins search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun in landslide-hit Shirur dmn

    Karnataka: Renewed hope as Navy joins search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun in landslide-hit Shirur

    Karnataka: Diver Eshwar Malpe recovers hydraulic jack believed to be from missing Kerala driver Arjun's lorry dmn

    Karnataka: Diver Eshwar Malpe recovers hydraulic jack believed to be from missing Kerala driver Arjun's lorry

    Recent Stories

    Stree 2: Release date, cast, plot, ticket price, box office and more RBA

    Stree 2: Release date, cast, plot, ticket price, box office and more

    Ayodhya Bhakti Path hit by major theft, FIR lodged as lights worth Rs 50 lakh go missing AJR

    Ayodhya's Bhakti Path hit by major theft, FIR lodged as lights worth Rs 50 lakh go missing

    'The Royals' teaser OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter make OTT debut, Zeenat Aman returns to the screen! RKK

    'The Royals' teaser OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter make OTT debut, Zeenat Aman returns to the screen!

    Indian Army Captain killed in Doda encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J&K vkp

    Doda encounter: Indian Army captain killed, 4 terrorists believed to be gunned down in J&K

    cricket "Champions Trophy won't be played in Pakistan": Basit Ali warns PCB over hosting ICC tournament scr

    "Champions Trophy won't be played in Pakistan": Basit Ali warns PCB over hosting ICC tournament

    Recent Videos

    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon