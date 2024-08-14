Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details

    The Kerala government on Wednesday (Aug 14) announced financial aid for families affected by the recent Wayanad landslide disaster. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 6 lakh, with Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. Affected families are eligible for a Rs 6,000 monthly rental allowance unless they move into fully government-sponsored accommodations. 

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 1:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Wayanad landslide disaster. This includes Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. In cases where the deceased have no immediate family, the aid will be given to the closest relatives, provided they can present a succession certificate. The government will also extend financial support to the dependents of those still missing. 

    Also Read: Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts

    "People who have suffered 70 percent disabilities due to the disaster will get Rs 75,000 and those with disabilities ranging from 40% to 60% will get Rs 50,000. Affected families would receive a monthly rental allowance of Rs 6,000, even if they relocate to relatives' homes. However, families moving into fully government-sponsored accommodations will not be eligible for this allowance. In cases of partial sponsorship, the government will cover the remaining amount up to Rs 6,000 per month," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

    "To assist those who have lost important documents in the disaster, the government has issued guidelines allowing them to obtain duplicate or reissued certificates from various institutions free of charge," he added. The Chief Minister mentioned that the police are in the process of finalizing a list of missing persons, with DNA testing still required to identify 118 individuals.

    According to the Chief Minister, search and recovery operations have led to the discovery of 231 bodies and 206 body parts from the landslide-affected areas, including 151 bodies from Meppadi and 80 from Nilambur. 

    "Post-mortem examinations have been completed for all recovered bodies, with 178 bodies and two body parts identified and handed over to relatives. The remaining 52 unidentified bodies and 194 body parts have been buried according to special government guidelines, with prayers conducted by different religious groups," he clarified.

    Speaking on DNA testing, CM Vijayan said that 415 samples, including bodies and body parts, were collected for DNA testing. "401 DNA tests have been completed, identifying 349 body parts belonging to 248 individuals. However, 52 body parts were found to be completely decomposed. The identification process continues, with 118 individuals still pending identification," he said.

    Search operations are ongoing in seven sectors, including the riverbanks of the Chooralmala bridge and the Nilambur and Wayanad regions. The extensive search efforts involve the NDRF, Fire Force, Civil Defense, Police, Forest Department, military units, and volunteers, with around 2,000 people participating in a single day. The Chief Minister said the search is expected to continue till Friday (Aug 16), with operations extending to the Chaliyar River.

    Also Read: Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe
     

