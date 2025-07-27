Footage reveals the meticulous escape of Govindachamy from Kannur Jail, involving cutting cell bars and scaling walls. His month-long planned escape concluded with a recapture after a multi-district search, raising security concerns.

Footage revealing the dramatic jailbreak of notorious criminal Govindachamy in Kannur has emerged, offering a look at his methodical escape. The incident began at 1:15am, when Govindachamy threw a cloth outside his cell and then crawled through a gap he had created by cutting the cell bars. Once outside, he moved back and forth three times to collect various items, including the cloth. By 1:20am, he had scaled the tenth block’s wall and proceeded to climb over the prison’s outer wall. It was after 4:00am by the time he completed his escape.

Planned over one month

Govindachamy’s plan was carefully orchestrated over the course of a month and a half. He later told police that he received no help in carrying out the jailbreak.

He was found yesterday after an extensive search in Talap, near an abandoned building. Police had surrounded the area and initially delayed his capture in an attempt to prevent a crowd from gathering, but onlookers had already begun to arrive. As the police closed in, Govindachamy leaped from the building and hid nearby in a well, but officers were able to apprehend him after a three-hour search. The pursuit extended beyond Kannur into other parts of Kerala, including Kozhikode and Kasaragod, before he was eventually caught at a residence in Talap.

Rapid recapture brings relief

This high-profile escape has raised serious concerns about security at Kannur Jail. However, the rapid efforts by law enforcement to locate and recapture Govindachamy have brought some relief to both the state government and the Home Department.