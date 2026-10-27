A young man in Kannur Alakkode escaped without paying for shirts from a clothing store. He tricked the owner saying he wanted to show the shirts to his wife waiting in the car.

Kannur: A young man pulled off a quick escape from a clothing shop in Alakkode, Kannur, without paying for his purchase. He walked out of the store claiming he just wanted to show the shirts to his wife waiting in a car outside. The man's relatives finally paid the bill after the shop owner made the CCTV footage viral. This whole drama took place at Ormma Fabrics in Alakkode.

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The man walked into the shop and asked for two shirts to give as a gift. He picked out the shirts and told the shop owner that his wife was sitting in a car parked right outside. He promised he would show her the shirts and come right back. He even asked the staff to pack the shirts nicely in a cover. The man grabbed the cover and simply vanished from the spot. The shop owner waited for a long time, but the customer never showed up again.

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The frustrated shop owner then shared the CCTV video in various Alakkode WhatsApp groups. Someone watched the video and quickly identified the man. The shop owner immediately tracked down the man's house and went there to confront him.