A tragic incident in Paliakkara Chittissery, Thrissur, saw a man allegedly murder his disabled sister before taking his own life. The incident has left the local community in shock.

Thrissur: A tragic incident was reported from Paliakkara Chittissery in Thrissur, where a 57-year-old man allegedly killed his disabled sister before dying by suicide. The incident came to light after locals discovered the two siblings dead inside their house.

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The deceased have been identified as Indira, 64, and her younger brother Appu, 57. Both were residents of Chittissery. According to the available information, Indira was a person with a disability who lived with her brother. Locals reportedly found Indira dead inside the house. Appu was subsequently found hanging in the same residence. The discovery left residents in the area shocked, prompting the police to be alerted.

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Appu worked as a headload worker and is survived by his wife and three children. Preliminary reports suggest that he had been struggling to care for his disabled sister. Investigators are examining whether the difficulties associated with her care may have contributed to the incident. However, the exact circumstances and motive behind the deaths have not yet been established.

Following the discovery, a police team reached the scene and initiated an investigation. Officers are gathering details about the incident and examining the circumstances that led to the deaths of the siblings. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.