The Aluva Fast Track Special Court sentenced Joshy, 36, to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally and physically challenged woman. He was also fined Rs 35,000. Thoppumpady police investigated the November 2020 case.

Aluva: A special court here has handed down a 15-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man for sexually assaulting a mentally and physically challenged woman. The Aluva Fast Track Special Court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict. The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Joshy, who hails from the Palampalliparambil house in Mundamveli colony, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam.

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The shocking incident took place on November 16, 2020. The accused trespassed into the victim's house in Mundamveli, Thoppumpady, and sexually assaulted her. The Thoppumpady police registered the case and launched a probe. Circle Inspector Anoop N.A. led the investigation and submitted the chargesheet before the POCSO/Fast Track court. Special Public Prosecutor Yamuna appeared for the prosecution during the trial. Assistant Sub-Inspectors Shine and Jomon M.M. coordinated the prosecution proceedings.

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