In Florida, some influencers are facing major heat for a dangerous stunt. They filmed themselves petting crocodiles from a glass boat, just days after a 31-year-old woman was killed in a similar attack in the same area.

A group of influencers in Florida, USA, are facing huge criticism for a reckless video they posted online. The video shows them on a small, clear glass boat, reaching out to touch and pet massive crocodiles in a river. What's even more shocking is the timing of this stunt. This happened just days after a 31-year-old woman was tragically killed in a crocodile attack at the nearby Silver Springs State Park. In another recent incident in Florida, a young boy's arm was bitten off by a crocodile. Despite these horrifying events, the influencers went ahead with their dangerous act, all for the sake of getting likes and views.

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The video, which showed a woman leaning from the see-through boat to stroke a huge crocodile, was seen by millions before it was taken down. Wildlife photographers and environmental activists have slammed the video. Experts are warning that when people get this close to wild animals, the creatures lose their natural fear of humans. This could lead to them wandering into residential areas and attacking people, making such encounters even more common.

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