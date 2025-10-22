The Indian Meteorological Department has declared an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

With the easing of extremely heavy rainfall, all red alerts in Kerala have been withdrawn, including those in the three districts where the warning was in effect earlier. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert today for 10 districts-Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad-forecasting very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) in isolated places. Simultaneously, yellow alerts have been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts due to expected scattered heavy rains.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rain alert for tomorrow

The yellow alert extends for tomorrow, October 23, to include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with continuing prospects of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted for October 24 in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The meteorological department defines heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, often accompanied by thunderstorms.

Holiday for educational institutions

In light of the current weather severity, authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions, including schools and colleges, today in four districts: Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Pathanamthitta. This precaution aims to ensure safety amid ongoing flood and landslide risks from persistent heavy rains.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, especially those living in flood-prone and hilly areas, to avoid unnecessary travel, and to follow instructions from local disaster management authorities. Water-based and adventure activities have been restricted in areas such as Idukki, where night travel and mining operations are also limited to mitigate risk.