Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is currently under a significant weather alert as heavy rainfall is expected across the state in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for tomorrow in Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rain. In addition, an orange alert has been declared for the same districts, indicating very heavy rainfall risks.

Weather alerts

For other districts, different levels of alerts have been issued. An orange alert is in place today for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Wayanad, and Kozhikode, warning residents of possible very heavy rain. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been announced in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram - indicating a lesser but still significant chance of rainfall.

Looking ahead, the alerts continue to vary across the state. On October 23, Kasaragod and Kannur will face orange alerts, while Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram will have yellow alerts. The trend persists on October 24 and 25, with Kasaragod and Kozhikode maintaining yellow alerts.

Low-pressure systems

This upcoming weather pattern is driven by twin low-pressure systems forming in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, increasing the risk of extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala. The situation has prompted authorities to issue a high alert for the entire state, urging residents to stay prepared and cautious.

As of today, the weather remains mostly cloudy in regions like Kozhikode, where the temperature hovers around 30°C with high humidity (82%). Residents are advised to monitor weather updates closely and exercise caution during these heavy rainfall periods to avoid any weather-related hazards.