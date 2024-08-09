IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts

Yellow alert has been issued in various districts of Kerala with the state bracing for heavy rains for the next five days. Also, there is a possibility of strong winds and bad weather along the southern Kerala - Lakshadweep coasts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy downpours in the state for the next five days, with yellow alert sounded in various districts. On Sunday (11-8-204), a yellow alert is in place for five districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram. On August 12, the yellow alert is for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. On Aug 13, the alert will be in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

There is a possibility of isolated heavy rains, which means rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The IMD has also informed that fishing should not be done along the southern Kerala - Lakshadweep coasts from tomorrow (Aug 10) until August 13. However, there is no restriction on fishing along the Karnataka coast.

From August 11 to August 13, there is a possibility of strong winds and bad weather along the southern Kerala - Lakshadweep coasts, with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and occasionally up to 55 kilometers per hour. Additionally, on the same dates, there are warnings of strong winds and bad weather in the Gulf of Mannar, the southern Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Kanyakumari region, central eastern Arabian Sea, adjoining central western Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal, and central Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and occasionally up to 55 kilometers per hour.

Weather warning

11/08/2024: Strong winds and bad weather are expected in the Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Kanyakumari region, central eastern Arabian Sea, adjoining central western Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and occasionally up to 55 kilometers per hour.

12/08/2024: The same regions as mentioned above, including central western Bay of Bengal and adjoining central eastern Bay of Bengal, and northwest Bay of Bengal, are likely to experience similar conditions.

13/08/2024: The same regions will continue to experience these conditions. Fishing activities are prohibited in these areas on the specified dates.



