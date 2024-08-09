Kerala government announces emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each family affected in Wayanad landslide

The Kerala government has announced emergency financial assistance for victims of the recent landslides in Wayanad's Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. Each family staying in relief camps will receive Rs 10,000, and daily allowances of Rs 300 per adult will be provided for 30 days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced emergency financial aid for victims of the recent landslides in Wayanad's Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. The assistance will be provided to all affected individuals in the region. To support families who have lost their livelihood, the government will offer a daily allowance of Rs 300 per adult, with a maximum of two members per family eligible.

In cases where family members are hospitalized or require extended medical treatment, the benefit will be extended to three members. This financial support will be available for a period of 30 days.

The government will provide emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each family currently residing in the relief camps. Additionally, the government has requested a report from the Collector to explore the possibility of arranging alternative housing facilities in government-owned or public-owned properties when the camp residents are relocated. The rent for these facilities will be determined and approved based on the Collector's report.

Four bodies were recovered from the Soochippara-Kanthanpara area in Wayanad, 11 days after the landslide disaster. The bodies, identified as three full corpses and a body part, were extricated by a team of volunteers and rescue personnel who have been combing the terrain since the disaster struck. The remains will be airlifted to Sulthan Bathery for further identification and autopsy.

