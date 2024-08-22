Hema Committee Report: No action without official complaints, says Women's Commission chief Sathidevi

The Kerala Women's Commission has stated that official complaints are necessary to take action based on the Hema Committee report, which exposed sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

Kozhikode: The Women's Commission has clarified that cases cannot be registered volunatarily on the Hema Committee report, which exposed the dark underbelly of the Malayalam film industry. Official complaints are necessary for the police to take action, said Chairperson P. Sathidevi.

This statement comes after Minister Balagopal earlier said that cases can be registered suo motu, even without a complaint. However, the Women's Commission has reiterated that complaints are essential for taking action.

The Women's Commission had earlier demanded the release of the Hema Committee report and said the government is expected to take action to provide justice to the complainants. "The legal aspects of registering cases will be examined. There are legal provisions to file complaints without fear," Women's Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has sought the government's stand on the Hema Committee report, which has raised serious allegations in the film industry. The court has asked the government to submit the full report in a sealed cover and clarify what action it plans to take based on the report.

The court was considering a public interest litigation seeking criminal action based on the report. The committee, appointed by the government to study the problems faced by women in the film industry, has pointed out serious issues, including sexual harassment and exploitation.

To the court's query whether there are any offenses that can be directly registered by the police based on the report, the government replied that the details of those who gave statements to the committee are confidential. The court has asked whether those who gave statements are willing to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

