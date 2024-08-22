Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hema Committee Report: No action without official complaints, says Women's Commission chief Sathidevi

    The Kerala Women's Commission has stated that official complaints are necessary to take action based on the Hema Committee report, which exposed sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. 

    Hema Committee Report: No action without official complaints, says Women's Commission chief Sathidevi dmn
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Women's Commission has clarified that cases cannot be registered volunatarily on the Hema Committee report, which exposed the dark underbelly of the Malayalam film industry. Official complaints are necessary for the police to take action, said Chairperson P. Sathidevi.

    Also Read: Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

    This statement comes after Minister Balagopal earlier said that cases can be registered suo motu, even without a complaint. However, the Women's Commission has reiterated that complaints are essential for taking action.

    The Women's Commission had earlier demanded the release of the Hema Committee report and said the government is expected to take action to provide justice to the complainants. "The legal aspects of registering cases will be examined. There are legal provisions to file complaints without fear," Women's Commission said.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has sought the government's stand on the Hema Committee report, which has raised serious allegations in the film industry. The court has asked the government to submit the full report in a sealed cover and clarify what action it plans to take based on the report.

    The court was considering a public interest litigation seeking criminal action based on the report. The committee, appointed by the government to study the problems faced by women in the film industry, has pointed out serious issues, including sexual harassment and exploitation.

    To the court's query whether there are any offenses that can be directly registered by the police based on the report, the government replied that the details of those who gave statements to the committee are confidential. The court has asked whether those who gave statements are willing to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

    Also Read: AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report dmn

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert august 22 2024 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique dmn

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique

    Exclusive: Parvathy Thiruvothu shares her thoughts on Hema Committee report, speak about denied opportunities dmn

    EXCLUSIVE: Parvathy Thiruvothu shares her thoughts on Hema Committee report, speaks about denied opportunities

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-535 Aug 22 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-535 Aug 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    football Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como scr

    Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como

    Kasam khuda ki faad deta tujhe...: Elderly man threatens doctor at Delhi hospital (WATCH) shk

    'Kasam khuda ki faad deta tujhe...:' Elderly man threatens doctor at Delhi hospital (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder: Clashes erupt between police and BJP protesters, Suvendu Adhikari detained AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder: Clashes erupt between police and BJP protesters, Suvendu Adhikari detained

    90 rape cases daily West Bengal CM writes to PM Modi urging fast-track courts, 15-day trial completion snt

    '90 rape cases daily,,,': West Bengal CM writes to PM Modi urging fast-track courts, 15-day trial completion

    7 things you NEVER do to your Rottweiler RBA

    7 things you NEVER do to your Rottweiler

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon