Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie

    Junior artist has alleged sexual harassment against actor Baburaj, claiming he promised her a film role and harassed her at his home in Aluva in 2019. She had earlier approached the police with the complaint but declined to file a formal case. 

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Kochi: In yet another revelation following the release of the Hema Committee report, a junior artist has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against actor Baburaj. The incident allegedly took place at Baburaj's house in Aluva in 2019.

    Also Read: Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    According to the young woman, Baburaj had promised her a role in a film and had called her to his house, where he sexually harassed her. She has stated that she is willing to give a secret statement about the incident.

    The complaint comes at a time when Baburaj is being considered for the post of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), replacing Siddique.

    The said woman had earlier approached the then Kochi DCP, now Malappuram SP, S Sasidharan, with the complaint. He confirmed that the woman had come to him with the complaint and that he had asked her to file a formal complaint, but she had declined, citing personal reasons. He added that she had promised to come back, but never did.

    In addition to Baburaj, the young woman has also alleged that director Shrikumar Menon had misbehaved with her.

    Baburaj is currently the joint secretary of AMMA. The actor allegedly called the junior artist to his house in Aluva, where he said other crew members of the film are present. However, when she reached the house, there was no one else was there, and Baburaj allegedly sexually harassed her.

    The allegation against Baburaj is one among the many being revealed by the actresses following the release of Hema Committee report that explored exploitation and women's issues in the Malayalam film industry.

    Also Read: Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged anr

    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours dmn

    Did Saudi bar Talib Al Balushi's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor clears air on rumours

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations dmn

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    'Will live forever with Allah': Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's poster in Kerala sparks outrage; see pics anr

    'Will live forever with Allah': Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's poster in Kerala sparks outrage; see pics

    Actor Minu Munir accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT dmn

    Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka to Mauritius 7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport gcw

    7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport

    Credit Card Do's and Don'ts: 7 tips to use them wisely RBA

    Credit Card Do's and Don'ts: 7 tips to use them wisely

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH) shk

    Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH)

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play gcw

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play

    Cricket an inseparable part of who I am Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following retirement snt

    'Cricket an inseparable part of who I am': Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following retirement

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon