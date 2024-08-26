Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    Actor-turned-politician Mukesh, accused of sexual misconduct, is a member of Kerala's film policy formulation committee, sparking outrage. Earlier, casting director Tess Joseph and actress Minu Muneer have spoken out against him, alleging inappropriate behaviour. 

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    A fresh row has erupted after actor Mukesh, accused of sexual misconduct, was found to be a member of the film policy formulation committee. The committee, formed as part of the cinema conclave, is chaired by Kerala State Film Development Corporation Chairman Shaji N Karun. Other members include prominent industry figures such as Manju Warrier, Padmapriya, B Unnikrishnan, Rajeev Ravi, Nikhila Vimal, Santhosh Kuruvila, C Ajoy, and Culture Department Secretary Mini Antony.

    Also Read: Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Casting director Tess Joseph was the first to speak out against Mukesh, alleging that he had behaved inappropriately with her during a TV show 19 years ago. Yesterday (Aug 26), she put up a story on Instagram about system favouring the powerful.

    "We trust these systems to bring us justice, but then I see endless lawyers lining up to defend the state in West Bengal or the silence of an industry on the Hema Committee Report and it feels like justice isn't even the point anymore, it's just some spectacle where the rules are bent to suit those in power. How can I trust that things will get better? Trust? It's become a commodity, something I'm not willing to hand out so easily anymore. That deeply saddens me", Tess Joseph stated in her Instagram story.

    Tess Joseph made her #MeToo allegation against Mukesh in 2018 and revealed her experience from the time she was the director of the television show "Kodeeshwaran". She further mentioned that she was saved by her boss, Derek O'Brien, who is also a Trinamool Congress MP. 

    "I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me far an hour & got me out on the next flight.
    19 yrs on thank you Derek," she posted on the social media platform X in 2018.

    The controversy has sparked outrage, with Shafi Parambil criticizing the government for allowing Mukesh to continue on the committee. He accused the government of being complicit with those accused of misconduct, saying "the government's policy is clear" and it is better that they burn the Hema Committee report somewhere. He further said the government is with perpertrators. 

    Following Tess' revelation, actress Minu Muneer also came forward with allegations against Mukesh that he had misbehaved with her during the filming of the movie "Calendar". When she resisted his advances, Mukesh allegedly used his influence to reject her membership application in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

    Also Read: 'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

