Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    GST authorities crack down on celebrity makeup artists across Kerala, detects tax evasion of over Rs 32 crores

    Goods and Services Tax (GST) detects tax evasion of Rs 32.51 crore after raids at the residences of celebrity makeup artists across Kerala on Tuesday (Aug 6). The GST Intelligence Unit had been monitoring their activities for the past six months.

    GST authorities crack down on celebrity makeup artists across Kerala, detects tax evasion of over Rs 32 crores dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state Goods and Services Tax (GST) has carried out raids at the residences of celebrity makeup artists across Kerala on Tuesday (Aug 6). In the raids, a tax evasion of Rs 32.51 crore was detected. The search operation was conducted at 50 establishments and residences of 21 prominent makeup artists across the state. 

    Also Read:  Kerala: Maoist leader C P Moideen accused in 36 criminal cases brought to Kannur for evidence collection

    The GST Intelligence Unit had been monitoring their activities for the past six months. The tax evasion was done without disclosing income from movie shoots and weddings. The raids started on Tuesday morning went on till late night.

    An officer said the department estimates the tax evasion to be over Rs 100 crore. "Some makeup artists in Kerala have been found to be charging fees in lakhs. The raids will continue into others involved in the tax evasion,” the officer said.

    "A significant number of makeup artists in Kerala are operating without GST registration, with many working from home or as freelancers. Also, those running studios have either failed to file GST assessments or underreported their details," he added.

    GST officials said that the offenders would be penalized, and prosecution measures will be launched. The raids were carried out by the GST Intelligence Unit following a tip-off regarding the tax evasion.

    Also Read:  Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsar Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-105 Aug 07 2024 winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore 1st prize anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-105 Aug 07 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala: Maoist leader CP Moideen accused in 36 criminal cases brought to Kannur for evidence collection anr

    Kerala: Maoist leader C P Moideen accused in 36 criminal cases brought to Kannur for evidence collection

    Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsur Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons anr

    Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsar Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons

    'Deepy pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad dmn

    'Deeply pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad dmn

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag RBA

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag

    Mirzapur 3 bonus episode: Munna Bhaiya to return from the dead? RKK

    Mirzapur 3 bonus episode: Munna Bhaiya to return from the dead?

    Frustrated employee': Man's desperate struggle to exit Mumbai local train sparks online reactions (WATCH) AJR

    'Frustrated employee': Man's desperate struggle to exit Mumbai local train sparks online reactions (WATCH)

    From Dior bag to sarees and more a look at items stolen in dramatic loot from Sheikh Hasina residence gcw

    From Dior bag to sarees and more: A look at items stolen in dramatic raid on Sheikh Hasina’s residence

    BREAKING Vinesh Phogat DISQUALIFIED from Olympics for THIS reason ATG

    SHOCKING: Vinesh Phogat DISQUALIFIED from Olympics for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon