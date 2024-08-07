Kerala: Maoist leader C P Moideen accused in 36 criminal cases brought to Kannur for evidence collection

Maoist leader C P Moideen, who is facing 36 criminal cases, was arrested by Kerala's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on August 2 in Alappuzha. On August 6, he was taken to various locations within the Kelakam police station in Kannur for evidence collection.

Kannur: Maoist leader C P Moideen, accused in 36 criminal cases, was arrested by Kerala police' Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on August 2 from Alappuzha. He was then taken to various places within the Kelakam police station in Kannur for evidence collection on Tuesday (Aug 06). The evidence collection in Kelakam was related to two cases- putting up posters in Ambayathod and the attack on Panchayat member Sajeevan's residence in Ramachi.

He was taken to various locations in the Kelakam Police Station jurisdiction, including Ambayathod, Mele Pal Churam, Thazhe Pal Churam, and Ramachi, for evidence collection purposes. He was transported from Ernakulam with robust security measures in place on Tuesday (Aug 6) morning. Moideen and other Maoists face multiple cases at the Kelakam Police Station, including those being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Moideen, the Kerala leader of the CPI(Maoist), was apprehended while traveling on a KSRTC bus in Mararikulam, Alappuzha district. Acting on a tip, police had been waiting for him, knowing he would be taking a bus from Kollam to Thrissur. Moideen was taken into custody in connection with a case involving the operation of a prohibited organization and possession of firearms at Ambayathod junction in Kannur district, along with three other individuals.

According to the police, C.P. Moideen, a 49-year-old native of Malappuram district, had been evading arrest since 2014 in connection with multiple cases against him. Moideen, who lost his right hand in an accident while handling explosives during a Naxalbari operation, comes from a family with a history of Maoist involvement. His brother, C.P. Jaleel, a fellow CPI(Maoist) leader, was killed in a police encounter in Vythiri, Wayanad district, in 2019. Additionally, two of his other brothers, C.P. Rasheed and C.P. Ismail, are also facing charges related to Maoist activities.

Latest Videos