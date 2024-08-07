Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsar Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons

    Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the 2017 actress attack case, has filed a bail petition with the Supreme Court due to health issues. This petition follows the High Court's earlier denial of his bail application.

    Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsur Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Kochi: NK Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, the primary accused in the 2017 actress attack case, has filed a bail petition with the Supreme Court, citing health concerns. This move comes after the High Court previously denied his bail application. Advocates Sreeram Parakkat and MS Vishnu Shankar Chitra have submitted the petition on Suni's behalf.

    Kerala: Petition in HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case

    The Supreme Court had previously granted bail to Martin Anthony, the second defendant in the case involving actor Dileep. However, the court denied Pulsar Suni's bail request, upholding the prosecution's argument that bail should be withheld given the trial's advanced stage. The incident involving the actress's attack occurred in February 2017.

    The High Court had rejected the bail application of Pulsar Suni and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on him. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan's bench issued the order, pointing out that the bail application was submitted only three days after a previous application had been rejected.

    Pulsar Suni has been in custody since February 23, 2017, in connection with the abduction case. The trial is currently ongoing before the principal sessions court, under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

    The prosecution argued that the case deeply troubled societal conscience because the victim, a film star, was abducted and sexually abused by the petitioner while the car was in motion. Additionally, a conspiracy involving another film star was alleged. The bench noted that the case had shocked the conscience of Keralites, who were closely following the trial.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Deepy pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad dmn

    'Deeply pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad dmn

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 406, search for 180 missing persons continues dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 406, search for 180 missing individuals continues

    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur anr

    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur

    Kerala: Glove piece found stitched into patient's wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital denies negligence dmn

    Kerala: Glove piece found stitched into patient's wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital denies negligence

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till one am vkp

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till 1 am

    Who is Muhammad Yunus, leader of Bangladesh's interim government? gcw

    Who is Muhammad Yunus, leader of Bangladesh's interim government?

    Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on ATG

    Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others celebrate Vinesh Phogat's Olympic semi-final win; Read on

    Petrol diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 7 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 7 city-wise rates

    Who is Asif Merchant, the Pakistani with Iran link booked for Trump assassination plot in US? anr

    Who is Asif Merchant, the Pakistani with Iran link booked for Trump assassination plot in US?

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon