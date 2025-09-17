The Supreme Court has granted permission to conduct the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. The court clarified that the event can proceed and it will not interfere with the Kerala High Court's order.

Pathanamthitta: The Supreme Court has permitted the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, affirming that the event can proceed without interfering with the Kerala High Court’s prior order. The top court emphasized that the gathering must adhere strictly to the objectives of the Sangamam and any issues arising during the event will be the responsibility of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Complaints, if any, must be addressed to the High Court, and the event must follow the conditions already laid down by the High Court.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The petitioners had sought a stay on the Sangamam, arguing that the gathering carried political motives and violated forest regulations along the banks of the Pampa river. The petition, filed by VC Ajikumar, Ajeesh Gopi, and Dr. P.S. Mahendrakumar, contended that the High Court had not examined the preliminary facts and warned that allowing the event could set a precedent for future political programs disguised as religious gatherings. A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar heard the case. The Travancore Devaswom Board had also filed a caveat in the matter.

For the Sangamam, three stages will be set up along the Pampa river, including a main stage and two smaller stages, all equipped with modern facilities developed using German technology. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on the main stage, accompanied by traditional musical performances. Following the inauguration, the objectives of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam will be presented to the attendees.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Slams Kerala Govt

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded that the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had supported women’s entry into Sabarimala in the Supreme Court, reverse its stance before organizing the Global Ayyappa Devotees’ Meet. He urged that devotees should not assume that the Board’s previous actions, allegedly guided by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, have been forgotten. Chandrasekhar also called on the Board to publicly withdraw its anti-Ayyappa position and its earlier stance, which he described as violating rituals, taken during the Supreme Court hearings on February 6, 2019, while considering the review petitions. Chandrasekhar has dismissed the Global Ayyappa Sangamam as a “drama,” asserting that people now recognize those who genuinely work for the devotees.