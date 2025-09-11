The High Court has approved the Travancore Devaswom Board's Global Ayyappa Sangamam, emphasizing respect for Pamba's sanctity and regular devotees' rights. The court mandated financial transparency and environmental protection.

Kochi: The High Court has given the green light to the Travancore Devaswom Board to proceed with the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, adding that the event must be held in a manner that respects the sanctity of Pamba. This important ruling came after hearing petitions opposing the Sangamam, with the court making it clear that the rights of regular Ayyappa devotees must remain unharmed throughout. The judgment also stressed that the natural environment should be protected and that organizers must keep a transparent account of the event’s income and expenditure.

Court’s Conditions for the Sangamam

The High Court’s order requires a detailed report on the event’s finances to be submitted within 45 days. It specifically noted that no special privileges should be granted to delegates attending the Sangamam, and the devotion and convenience of ordinary pilgrims visiting Sabarimala must not be compromised.

Petitions and Government Response

During proceedings, the court inquired about the government’s involvement, the list of invitees, and logistical arrangements. The government clarified that neither it nor the Devaswom Board would bear any financial burden for the event, and that participation was open to the general public without discrimination.

Opponents of the Sangamam argued that the event was more of a political exercise disguised as a religious gathering, aimed at undermining Sanatana Dharma through government-backed funding using the Devaswom Board’s resources.

In response, the government presented the Sangamam as an inclusive and grand forum to discuss Sabarimala’s future development and promote the spiritual message of 'Tat Tvam Asi' worldwide. It reiterated that sponsorships, not public funds, would cover all expenses. The government assured that the event would be welcoming to all visitors to Pamba without discrimination, and affirmed the Sangamam’s constitutional legitimacy. The event is slated for September 20th along the scenic banks of the Pamba River.