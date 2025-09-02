BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged withdrawal of the Sabarimala affidavit, calling the Ayyappa Sangamam a CPIM ploy. MV Govindan said the event supports devotees and called women’s entry a “closed chapter.”

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has demanded that the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Kerala government should immediately withdraw the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court against Sabarimala customs before the upcoming meeting at Pamba. He said that such a step would be the only sincere gesture towards Ayyappa devotees, whose sentiments were deeply hurt in 2018. He accused the CPIM and the LDF government of engaging in opportunistic politics ahead of elections by portraying the Sabarimala issue as a “closed chapter.” He alleged that the Sabarimala Ayyappa Sangamam is a political move aimed at deceiving devotees, not a genuine effort to protect traditions. He also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against devotees who protested by chanting prayers, stating that justice must be given to believers.

The BJP leader stated that it was with CPIM’s support that women activists like Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima attempted to enter Sabarimala, violating age-old customs. “The CPIM cannot erase the wound inflicted on Ayyappa devotees across the world in 2018. No believer will forgive the Pinarayi government for trampling on their faith,” Chandrasekhar said, stressing that the Devaswom Board’s meeting at Pamba is being organized for the political gain of the CPM, not in the interest of devotees. Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that the Devaswom Board’s meeting at Pamba is not intended for devotees but is being convened to serve the CPM’s political interests. He added that the concerns raised by the Pandalam Palace over the affidavit in the Supreme Court and the cases against devotees reflect the sentiments of all Ayyappa believers.

CPIM Calls Women's Entry Issue ‘A Closed Chapter’

CPIM state secretary MV Govindan reiterated that the LDF government will go ahead with the event. He insisted that the party’s stand is with devotees and not against them. “Our party will support Ayyappa devotees. We will resist communal forces while standing by the faithful,” Govindan said at a press interaction on Tuesday. On the sensitive issue of women’s entry to Sabarimala, he said there was no new debate to be had. “The matter is still before the Supreme Court. For me, it remains a closed chapter,” he remarked.



The announcement of the Sangamam by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties. Both the Congress and BJP accused the government of trying to reap political mileage from the Sabarimala issue ahead of the upcoming local body and assembly polls. The BJP also criticised the decision to invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging it was a deliberate political move.

Responding to the controversy, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) chairman PS Prasanth clarified that the Sangamam is meant to unite Sabarimala pilgrims worldwide as part of the board’s diamond jubilee celebrations. He explained that only those who have undertaken the pilgrimage for three consecutive years, along with devotees supporting the shrine’s development, will be allowed to attend. Community organisations such as NSS and SNDP, spiritual leaders, expatriate representatives, and public figures will also participate.