The Kerala High Court will hear a plea to stay the Global Ayyappa Sangamam after Onam. CM Pinarayi Vijayan defended the event as non-political, part of Devaswom Board’s jubilee.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court’s Devaswom Bench will hear the petition seeking a stay on the Global Ayyappa Sangamam after the Onam recess. The matter first came up before the vacation bench on September 1, but was later transferred to the Devaswom Bench. During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that while records regarding the event had been called for, neither the state government nor the Devaswom Board had taken a final decision or issued any orders. The petition was filed by the Hindaviyam Foundation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that the event will go ahead as planned. Dismissing opposition criticism that the government has shifted from “minority appeasement to majority appeasement,” the CM made it clear that the event must not be politicized.



“Sabarimala stands as a sacred space beyond caste and religion — a symbol of spiritual unity and harmony that draws millions,” the CM stated, rebuffing BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s recent allegations that the government was fooling the people. Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was not a state-sponsored event but part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s jubilee celebrations, with the government offering its usual logistical and administrative support. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was invited as the guest, which triggered an uproar. Following this, the DMK government decided to send two ministers instead of Stalin.

Meanwhile. the Nair Service Society (NSS) confirmed its participation in the state-organized Global Ayyappa Sangamam, deciding to send a representative to the event. The NSS also welcomed the government’s move to exclude political parties from the programme. Earlier, it had extended only conditional support. Following this, the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam also declared its support, with its general secretary Vellappally Natesan stating that he too would attend the event.



Devaswom Department Minister VN Vasavan had said that the Global Ayyappa Sangam will be organised on the banks of the Pampa River on September 20. The global Ayyappa gathering is being organised in accordance with the rituals and traditions, with the participation of ministers from Karnataka and Telangana, Union ministers from Kerala, the opposition leader, and everyone else. Around 3,000 delegates from various countries will participate. This is the first time in history that an Ayyappa devotee gathering is being organised with the participation of so many delegates. The aim is to spread the fame of Sabarimala. The government and the Travancore Devaswom Board are jointly organising the event. It will be held as part of the Devaswom Board's platinum jubilee celebrations. The minister said that this is an opportunity to listen to Ayyappas from all over the world.