A Malappuram native, Shaji, died from amoebic meningoencephalitis while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. This marks the sixth death due to the disease in the state within a month.

Kozhikode: Another life has been lost to amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, raising the state’s death toll from this rare but deadly disease to six within just one month. The latest victim, Shaji, a resident of Chelambra in Malappuram, passed away while receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College. He had been in intensive care for three weeks before his death was confirmed last night. Shaji also battled a severe liver condition and had a history of head injury from an accident years ago. The exact source of his infection remains unclear.

Infection Source in Kannur?

Though originally from Malappuram, Shaji had been living and working as a welder in Kannur just three weeks before symptoms appeared, leading health authorities to suspect that he might have contracted the infection there.

At Kozhikode Medical College alone, six individuals-including two children-have succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis. So far, tests at the hospital’s microbiology lab have confirmed 15 cases of this infection. Presently, nine patients, including three children, continue treatment at the medical college, while one more is being cared for at a private hospital. These cases come from several districts, including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

Confusion Over Official Data

Despite ongoing reports of deaths linked to amoebic meningoencephalitis, there are troubling inconsistencies in official records. The state health department’s figures show only two deaths this year, though the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) lists 12 suspected fatalities. According to the DHS website, 18 cases have been confirmed this year with 34 suspected cases in total. However, in a recent update on September 3, the Health Minister mentioned that 22 people were currently undergoing treatment for the disease, with 11 active cases each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts.