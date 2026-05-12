After a decade at the official Cliff House, former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has moved into a rented home. This shift has kicked off a lot of political talk about whether he'll now become the Leader of the Opposition.

Pinarayi Vijayan's 10-year stay at Cliff House, the Chief Minister's official residence, has finally come to an end. He and his family will now live in a rented house at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram city. His son-in-law, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who was also a minister, arranged the new rental home. The family had already started shifting earlier, and all their belongings have now been moved from Cliff House.

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Reports say that even the cows from the Cliff House cowshed have been relocated. This cowshed, along with a boundary wall, had become a major controversy when it was built for ₹42.90 lakh. Six cows were moved into that new shed at the time. This house change has also sparked buzz about his future role as the Leader of the Opposition, especially since he has moved to a private residence rather than Cantonment House, the official residence of the Opposition Leader.

Meanwhile, there's speculation that even if Pinarayi becomes the Leader of the Opposition, he might use the Cantonment House only for official work. This has led to another question: is he avoiding Cantonment House because someone else is expected to take up the post? After the election defeat, he had temporarily moved from Cliff House to the Chintha flat. He is still serving as the caretaker Chief Minister because the Congress party is taking its time to select the new CM.