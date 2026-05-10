Outgoing Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Delhi for a CPI(M) Polit Bureau meeting. The visit comes after the LDF's loss in the 2026 polls, with the party set to decide on a new Leader of Opposition. The LDF has dismissed leadership change speculations.

CPI(M) to Decide on Keralam LoP

The outgoing Keralam Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived at the Delhi airport on Saturday to attend the Polit Bureau meeting in the national capital. Vijayan's visit to the national capital comes as the party is expected to decide upon a name for the Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly, after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost the 2026 Assembly elections.

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Vijayan had also attended a meeting to review election results at the party office in Keralam on May 6.

LDF Denies Leadership Change, Vows Poll Defeat Analysis

Meanwhile, LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan on Thursday said that the alliance is yet to decide a name for the leader of opposition in the Keralam Assembly, and dismissed the speculations around a leadership change in the CPI(M). Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, TP Ramakrishnan claimed that the posters demanding a leadership change had no connection with the CPI(M).

Ramakrishnan, "Leader of the Opposition has not been decided yet. Once the Congress decides who its Chief Minister will be, we will immediately announce the Opposition Leader as well. The issue of the Opposition Leader has not been discussed so far. There is no dispute over making the decision. It is the CPI(M) that has to decide who the Opposition Leader will be. The CPI has not informed the LDF of any stand that Pinarayi Vijayan should not become the Opposition Leader. Changing the leadership is not under the party's consideration. There are also no discussions about replacing the CPI(M) secretary. The posters demanding a leadership change have no connection with the party."

Detailed Review of Election Setback

After the LDF was restricted to 35 seats in the Keralam Assembly elections, with 26 seats won by the CPI(M), Ramakrishnan noted that the alliance will conduct a detailed analysis of the reasons behind the election defeat.

"LDF will conduct a detailed analysis of the reasons behind the election defeat. All constituent parties have already begun efforts in that direction. Each party will examine what led to the setback. The LDF accepts the people's verdict. A comprehensive review will be carried out to identify the reasons for the defeat, and the process will be completed by June 15. Opinions from all sections of society will be heard. Corrective measures will be taken based on the trust and feedback of the people. The people are our priority. The Left Front will move forward by placing its faith in the people. After these reviews, the LDF will meet to assess the overall political atmosphere and take further decisions," he said.

Congress Deliberates on CM Post After UDF's Victory

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post.

Earlier on Friday night, VD Satheesan arrived in Delhi amid indications that the Congress high command would soon announce its decision on the Chief Ministerial. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders met the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members. VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the House run by the outgoing-LDF government, is one of the frontrunners for the post of Keralam CM. (ANI)