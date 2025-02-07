FM Balagopal vs FM Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget: A look at Kerala and India's ministers speech durations

Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest Union Budget speech, while Thomas Isaac has the longest Kerala Budget speech, and K.N. Balagopal delivered a notably lengthy Kerala Budget speech in 2025.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 12:54 PM IST


Budget speeches are an integral part of a nation's or state's financial planning, setting the tone for the upcoming fiscal year and reflecting the economic vision of the government. In India, these speeches are often lengthy affairs, with ministers delving deep into numbers, policies, and future plans. The duration of these speeches has evolved over the years, with some ministers making history with record-breaking addresses.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

The Union Budget of India has often been marked by long speeches, as Finance Ministers provide a comprehensive overview of the economic situation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is no stranger to lengthy budget presentations. In fact, she holds the record for the longest Budget speech in Indian parliament history.

Sitharaman's 2020 Budget presentation stands out, clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes. Although she had to shorten her speech by skipping two pages, this speech still remains the longest. Sitharaman's 2025 Budget presentation marked a noticeable change. Lasting just 1 hour and 17 minutes, it was a far more concise affair compared to the 2024 speech, which lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. 

Kerala Budget


While Union Budget speeches have often been long, Kerala’s state budget speeches have also captured attention for their length. Kerala’s Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal's 2025 Budget stood out in its duration as well as it lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes, just shy of Sitharaman’s famous 2020 speech, but still remarkable in length. 

However, Balagopal's speech does not hold the record for the longest budget speech in Kerala’s history. That honor belongs to CPM's Thomas Isaac, the former Finance Minister of Kerala. Isaac set the benchmark for extended budget speeches on January 15, 2021, when he delivered an exhaustive speech lasting 3 hours and 17 minutes. 

Before Isaac, former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy also delivered a notably lengthy budget speech in 2016, clocking in at 2 hours and 54 minutes, which remains the second-longest speech in Kerala's history. Speaking on the shortest Kerala Budget speech, it was delivered by CM E K Nayanar on March 28, 1987.

