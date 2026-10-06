Three Kerala cops first clinched gold at the state-level arm wrestling meet before taking their strength to the national stage, where they continued their winning run and brought home medals.

Aluva: Kerala Police officers from the rural district put up a stellar show at the National Police Meet in Madhuban, Haryana. They represented the state in the arm wrestling competition and brought home medals.

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Civil Police Officer Nithin Antony from DHQ won the gold medal in the 75 kg category. In the 80 kg category, Civil Police Officer AN Saneesh from DHQ bagged the silver medal. Meanwhile, Civil Police Officer Vishnu Mohanan from DHQ secured the bronze medal in the 70 kg category.

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These officers defeated around 15 competitors each to claim their victories. All three of them had earlier won gold medals at the state meet, which earned them a spot at the national level. District Police Chief KS Sudarshan congratulated the medal winners for their fantastic achievement.