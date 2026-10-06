Sandra Santhosh missed a meeting at the Vadakkekad Primary Health Centre yesterday. When colleagues tried calling her, her phone was switched off. Concern grew after she could not be reached, prompting colleagues to check on her.

Thrissur: A Junior Health Inspector from the Punnayur Family Health Centre was found hanging in her quarters. The deceased is 29-year-old Sandra Santhosh. She is the daughter of Santhosh from Chakkaparambil, Irumpanam in Thiruvankulam, Ernakulam. People found her dead at her workplace on Tuesday morning around 11:45 AM.

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Sandra missed a meeting at the Vadakkekad Primary Health Centre under the Chavakkad Block Panchayat yesterday. Her colleagues tried calling her, but her mobile phone was switched off. After this, they asked a nearby Anganwadi teacher to go and check on her. When the teacher checked her living quarters, she found Sandra hanging in the reception room attached to the nearby sub-centre. Vadakkekad Police reached the spot and started the legal procedures.

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Police found a suicide note near her body. Sandra was sharing the quarters near the health centre with her colleague Devi Krishna. Since Devi Krishna went to her own house the other day, Sandra was staying alone in the room. Officials shifted the body to Thrissur Medical College for post-mortem. Her mother's name is Sini.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you face such thoughts, you can call these numbers for counseling support: 1056, 0471- 2552056)