A shocking case of dangerous stunt driving has raised serious safety concerns in Greater Noida, after a video showed a child lying on the rooftop of a speeding sports car. The stunt, reportedly carried out to gain attention on social media, has caused widespread anger and alarm among the public.

The incident took place in the Bisrakh police station area and quickly went viral online. Many viewers expressed outrage, questioning how such a risky act involving a child could be performed in public without fear of consequences.

Child seen lying on car at high speed

In the viral video, the child can be seen stretched across the rear windshield and roof of the moving car. The vehicle appears to be driven at high speed, while the driver shows no concern for traffic rules or the safety of the child.

There were no safety measures in place, and the act clearly put the minor’s life at serious risk. Even a small mistake or sudden brake could have led to a tragic outcome.

Police act swiftly after video goes viral

After the video surfaced on social media, Greater Noida Police took immediate action. The driver was identified as Ankit Pal, a resident of 12th Avenue, Gaur City-2.

Police arrested the accused and seized the sports car used in the stunt. Officials said the act was not just a traffic violation but a serious criminal offence involving the endangerment of a child’s life.

Stunt planned for social media attention

During the investigation, police found that both the car owner and the child featured in the video are social media influencers. The stunt was allegedly planned to gain views, likes and followers online.

Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Sharma confirmed that the police took suo motu notice of the viral video and started an immediate probe.

“The accused performed this dangerous stunt only to gain popularity on social media,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against Ankit Pal under relevant sections of the law. After being produced before a court, he was sent to judicial custody.

Police officials have made it clear that such acts will not be tolerated, especially when they involve children and pose a threat to public safety.