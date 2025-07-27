Heavy rainfall caused widespread damage across several districts in Kerala. A coconut tree fell on a house in Kuttyadi, Kozhikode, narrowly missing the residents.

Kozhikode: Kerala is currently experiencing widespread damage due to relentless heavy rainfall affecting both hilly and low-lying areas across several districts. In Kozhikode, continuous rain has led to flooding and landslides, particularly impacting the Thamarassery Ghat Road, where rockfalls and fallen trees have halted traffic. Emergency crews have been deployed to remove obstacles and restore connectivity. Many low-lying parts of Chalakudy, Palakkad, and Kozhikode remain under water, with the Chalakudy underpass and extensive paddy fields submerged. In numerous incidents, trees have fallen onto houses, causing substantial property damage. A coconut tree partially destroyed the roof of a home in Kuttyadi, late at night, forcing residents to narrowly escape. Another home in Vilangad, Kozhikode, collapsed after a similar incident. Multiple houses in Kachery Kunnu, Mavoor, were flooded, and severe wind uprooted trees in various places, damaging homes but fortunately resulting in no casualties.

River levels have risen alarmingly, with the Chaliyar, Cherupuzha, and Iruvanji overflowing and urgent action taken to raise multiple dam shutters. Sixteen shutters of the Oorkadavu regulator-cum-bridge were opened, leading to further inundation of roads in Chathamangalam. Regional power outages persist, most notably in Attappady, where downed electric poles have left residents without electricity for days. Coastal areas, particularly Malappuram, are grappling with harsh erosion.

Severe Weather Impact

Neighbouring districts are also heavily affected. In Ernakulam, a landslide caused significant damage to a house, and restrictions have been imposed on night travel through all hilly sections. Kannur is facing highway disruptions and flooded homes, especially below the Pazhassi Dam, affecting local infrastructure including an Anganwadi in Padayankode. Palakkad is contending with widespread submersion of paddy fields, and serious accidents have occurred, such as a tree falling onto a house and injuring residents, with some escaping major harm by chance.

Wayanad has entered a period of extreme vigilance as unrelenting rain and wind continue. Regions like Makkimala and Mananthavady have experienced flash floods, and there are concerns about possible landslides inside forested areas. Officials have relocated families threatened by overflowing rivers, established local control rooms, and imposed restrictions including the closure of resorts and ban on tourism in several panchayats. Entry to high-risk disaster areas is strictly forbidden, and all special and tuition classes are suspended. Road networks have been blocked by fallen trees and electric lines, while the Kalloor river has breached its banks and begun inundating highland areas.

Dams Near Capacity

Dams throughout the state are nearing dangerous levels. Many shutters have already been opened on the Peringalkuthu, Chulliyar, Aliyar, Sholayar, Thenmala Parappar, Peechi, Pazhassi, and Kakkayam dams to release excess water. Mattupetty dam is also close to reaching full capacity, creating heightened alertness around the Muthirapuzha river. People living along all affected riverbanks—such as the Chalakudy, Muthirapuzha, Gayathripuzha, Bavali, and Kakkayam—have been strongly warned and urged to prepare for further possible flooding.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rains and strong winds statewide in the hours ahead, and numerous restrictions are in place: night travel is banned on vulnerable routes like the Munnar Gap Road in Idukki and in hilly districts such as Ernakulam, mining is suspended, outdoor plantation work is restricted, and tourism is halted in high-risk areas. Relief operations by fire and rescue services are ongoing as authorities respond to incidents and debris clearance.