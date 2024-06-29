Controversy over Fahadh Faasil's film shoot at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has sought an explanation from the health department director regarding the controversial filming of the movie 'Painkili' produced by Fahadh Faasil in the Casualty of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. The shooting, which began around 9 PM on Thursday (June 27), allegedly involved dimming the emergency room lights and included around 50 people.

Health Minister Veena George sought an explanation from the department director regarding the incident where permission was granted to shoot a movie in the Casualty of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Reports indicate that the health department director authorized the crew to film in the hospital's emergency room on Thursday and Friday. The shooting was halted following the controversy. The Kerala Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

The filming of the movie 'Painkili', produced by actor Fahadh Faasil, commenced at around 9 PM on Thursday at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. It is claimed that the lights in the emergency room were dimmed to facilitate the shooting. Around 50 individuals, including actors, were in the Casualty department during this time.

The Superintendent of the Taluk Hospital stated that permission for the shooting was granted in accordance with the norms. The superintendent emphasized that special instructions were issued to ensure patients were not inconvenienced. Hospital authorities confirmed that the filming was conducted with the approval and guidance of the director of the health department.

The film producers' association stated that the shooting took place after acquiring necessary permissions, and Rs 10,000 was paid for the two-day shoot. They further clarified that neither hospital operations nor any patients were disturbed by the filming schedule.



Latest Videos