Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Controversy over Fahadh Faasil's film shoot at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George has sought an explanation from the health department director regarding the controversial filming of the movie 'Painkili' produced by Fahadh Faasil in the Casualty of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. The shooting, which began around 9 PM on Thursday (June 27), allegedly involved dimming the emergency room lights and included around 50 people.
     

    Controversy over film shoot of Fahadh Faasil at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Health Minister Veena George sought an explanation from the department director regarding the incident where permission was granted to shoot a movie in the Casualty of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Reports indicate that the health department director authorized the crew to film in the hospital's emergency room on Thursday and Friday. The shooting was halted following the controversy. The Kerala Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

    The filming of the movie 'Painkili', produced by actor Fahadh Faasil, commenced at around 9 PM on Thursday at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. It is claimed that the lights in the emergency room were dimmed to facilitate the shooting. Around 50 individuals, including actors, were in the Casualty department during this time.

    The Superintendent of the Taluk Hospital stated that permission for the shooting was granted in accordance with the norms. The superintendent emphasized that special instructions were issued to ensure patients were not inconvenienced. Hospital authorities confirmed that the filming was conducted with the approval and guidance of the director of the health department.

    The film producers' association stated that the shooting took place after acquiring necessary permissions, and Rs 10,000 was paid for the two-day shoot.  They further clarified that neither hospital operations nor any patients were disturbed by the filming schedule.
     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-386 June 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-386 June 28 2024 declared: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended commute sentences of convicts anr

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details anr

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts on Thursday June 27 due to heavy rainfall; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts today due to heavy rainfall; Check

    Recent Stories

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling Myths, Causes, Symptoms, and Innovations in Treatment RBA

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling myths, causes, symptoms, and innovations in treatment

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details AJR

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details

    The Benefits of Annual Travel Insurance Plans

    The Benefits of Annual Travel Insurance Plans

    How Tax Saving FDs Can Secure Your Financial Future

    How Tax Saving FDs Can Secure Your Financial Future

    India financial safeguards against money laundering, terror financing win FATF approval AJR

    India's financial safeguards against money laundering, terror financing win FATF approval

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon