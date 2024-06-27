Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts today due to heavy rainfall; Check

Following incessant rainfall, district collectors declared a holiday for educational institutions in Kerala on Thursday (June 27). However, there will be no change in pre-scheduled exams.

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in six Kerala districts will remain closed on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state. District Collectors declared a holiday in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Wayanad. However, professional exams scheduled for that day will continue as planned.

The Regional Met Centre in Thiruvananthapuram has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Kannur, and a yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall along the West Peninsular Coast for the next 3-4 days and in northeast India from June 27th to June 30th. Additionally, rainfall is expected to intensify in northwest India from June 28th to June 30th.

The District Collector of Pathanamthitta has emphasized that strict action will be taken against any violations of the vacation order. This warning follows reports that certain tuition centers have planned to conduct classes despite the directive.

Due to continuous heavy rains over the past three days, a night travel ban has been imposed in the hilly regions of Idukki. On Wednesday, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited Munnar, a tourist town prone to landslides. On Wednesday, the shutters of the Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty dams were raised due to increasing water levels.

All quarrying activities, MGNREGA work, boating, and trekking have been suspended until June 30 in Pathanamthitta. Furthermore, a night travel ban has been imposed in the district's hilly areas.

Twenty individuals from seven families have been relocated to relief camps in Kakkanad village, Kanayannur taluk, Ernakulam. The District Collector has advised residents residing along the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to remain vigilant, following the raising of three shutters of the Malankara Dam by one metre each.



