Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough"

Senior students at Kuttur KMHSS assaulted junior students, filming the incident and sharing it on social media. A police complaint has been filed, and authorities are awaiting a report from the school's anti-ragging committee before taking further action.

Malappuram: A disturbing incident of bullying and violence has come to light at Kuttur KMHSS, where senior students ganged up to beat up junior students. The assault, which occurred on February 24, involved Class 10 students attacking Class 9 students. The senior students not only carried out the attack but also filmed the assault and shared it as social media reels.

Reports suggest that several Class 9 students were injured during the incident. Some of the assailants even commented on the videos, saying the beating wasn't severe enough and that the juniors should have been punished more. Parents have expressed concern that some of the injuries sustained by their children are more serious than those visible in the shared videos.

A parent of one of the injured ninth-grade students has filed a complaint with the Vengara police. While the complaint has been accepted, the police have not yet registered an FIR. Authorities have requested a report from the school's anti-ragging committee, and the police have stated that action will be taken once this report is received. The parent has indicated that they will pursue the complaint.

The assault took place just before the Class 10 exams began, and the police have acknowledged that the attack by senior students falls under the category of ragging.

