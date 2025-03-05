Kerala: 20-year-old woman found dead at husband's house in Kasaragod; family alleges harassment

A 20-year-old woman from Kasaragod’s Padanna, Valiyaparamba, was found hanging at her husband’s house, sparking allegations from her family. They claim she was mentally harassed by her husband and in-laws, leading to her death.

Kasaragod: A 20-year-old woman from Padanna, Valiyaparamba, in Kasaragod, was found hanging at her husband's house, leading to serious allegations from her family. They claim that she was subjected to mental harassment by her husband and in-laws, which ultimately drove her to take her own life. The family has also expressed doubts about the circumstances of her death.

The deceased, identified as Nikitha, was a student at Lourdes College, Thaliparamba. She was found hanging at her husband's residence on February 17. Her mother, Geetha, told Asianet News that Nikitha’s husband, Vaishakh, who is an NRI, subjected her to continuous mental harassment. She also alleged that Vaishakh frequently threatened Nikitha.

Geetha revealed that when Vaishakh’s family came to see Nikitha before the marriage, they had stated that they had no financial stability. She further claimed that Nikitha would send voice notes via WhatsApp detailing the abuses she faced but would delete them immediately out of fear.

According to Nikita's mother, her husband repeatedly harassed her over the gold given during the wedding, alleging that it was insufficient. His family also made similar accusations. The family also raised concerns about the delay in police action, stating that officers recorded statements only 12 days after the incident.

Nikitha’s relative, Ravi, alleged that Vaishakh's family might have used their political influence to suppress the case at the police station. The family has also accused the Thaliparamba police of inaction, claiming that the investigation is being deliberately delayed. They have vowed to pursue all legal options to ensure justice for Nikitha.

