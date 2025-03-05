Kerala: 20-year-old woman found dead at husband's house in Kasaragod; family alleges harassment

A 20-year-old woman from Kasaragod’s Padanna, Valiyaparamba, was found hanging at her husband’s house, sparking allegations from her family. They claim she was mentally harassed by her husband and in-laws, leading to her death.

Kerala: 20-year-old woman nikitha found dead at husband's house in Kasaragod; family alleges harassment anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Kasaragod: A 20-year-old woman from Padanna, Valiyaparamba, in Kasaragod, was found hanging at her husband's house, leading to serious allegations from her family. They claim that she was subjected to mental harassment by her husband and in-laws, which ultimately drove her to take her own life. The family has also expressed doubts about the circumstances of her death.

The deceased, identified as Nikitha, was a student at Lourdes College, Thaliparamba. She was found hanging at her husband's residence on February 17. Her mother, Geetha, told Asianet News that Nikitha’s husband, Vaishakh, who is an NRI, subjected her to continuous mental harassment. She also alleged that Vaishakh frequently threatened Nikitha.

Geetha revealed that when Vaishakh’s family came to see Nikitha before the marriage, they had stated that they had no financial stability. She further claimed that Nikitha would send voice notes via WhatsApp detailing the abuses she faced but would delete them immediately out of fear.

According to Nikita's mother, her husband repeatedly harassed her over the gold given during the wedding, alleging that it was insufficient. His family also made similar accusations. The family also raised concerns about the delay in police action, stating that officers recorded statements only 12 days after the incident.

Nikitha’s relative, Ravi, alleged that Vaishakh's family might have used their political influence to suppress the case at the police station. The family has also accused the Thaliparamba police of inaction, claiming that the investigation is being deliberately delayed. They have vowed to pursue all legal options to ensure justice for Nikitha.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough" dmn

Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough"

ADM Naveen Babu death: Phone evidence shows Divya planned insult during farewell, chargesheet to be filed soon dmn

ADM Naveen Babu death: Phone evidence shows Divya planned insult during farewell, chargesheet to be filed soon

Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions anr

Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions

Kerala Crime Branch arrests school peon in Malappuram for Christmas exam paper leak anr

Kerala Crime Branch arrests school peon in Malappuram for Christmas exam paper leak

Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state anr

Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state

Recent Stories

Union Cabinet approves ropeway projects for Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib to boost pilgrim connectivity vkp

Union Cabinet approves ropeway projects for Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib to boost pilgrim connectivity

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged MEG

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged

Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough" dmn

Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough"

Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Chaibasa anr

Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Chaibasa

Right to Information Act: How to use RTI to get information you need AJR

Right to Information Act: How to use RTI to get information you need

Recent Videos

CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

Video Icon
Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | BIG BOOST for Tourism with Sea Planes and Virtual Heritage Tours

Karnataka Pulse | BIG BOOST for Tourism with Sea Planes and Virtual Heritage Tours

Video Icon
World Pulse | Hong Kong Revives Border Village in Alternative Tourism Push

World Pulse | Hong Kong Revives Border Village in Alternative Tourism Push

Video Icon