ADM Naveen Babu death: Phone evidence shows Divya planned insult during farewell, chargesheet to be filed soon

Kannur: The chargesheet in the death of ADM Naveen Babu is set to be submitted within a week. The investigation has found that Naveen Babu’s death was indeed a suicide, motivated by a speech given by PP Divya. The chargesheet reveals that the motive behind the incident was a plan to insult Naveen Babu during a farewell meeting. Evidence obtained from Divya's phone indicates that she was responsible for circulating visuals of the event. Additionally, Divya had called a local channel to broadcast the matter. The chemical test results are still awaited in the case. The chargesheet lists 82 witnesses.

In related news, the High Court has rejected a petition filed by Naveen Babu’s family, which sought a CBI investigation into his death. The petition, which claimed that there was suspicion surrounding the circumstances of his death, was dismissed by the court. Earlier, a single bench had also rejected the request. Naveen Babu's wife, Manjusha, argued that there was a mystery surrounding the death and called for a CBI investigation due to inefficiencies in the local police inquiry.

The family has raised concerns, suggesting that Naveen Babu might have been murdered and later hanged. However, the government maintains that the investigation is proceeding correctly and points to the post-mortem report, which concluded that the death was a suicide. The CBI had informed the court that they would take up the investigation if instructed by the court.

In response to the court’s decision, PP Divya expressed that she would continue to voice her opinion and struggle, sharing the artwork and writings of artist Ponniyam Chandran on her Facebook page. The post did not directly address the case.

