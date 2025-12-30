After 13 years, all 19 accused in ABVP worker Vishal’s 2012 Chengannur murder case are acquitted. Prosecution disappointed; appeal planned as justice remains debated.

Alappuzha: In a case that shocked Chengannur over a decade ago, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court has acquitted all 19 accused in the murder of ABVP worker Vishal. The verdict comes 13 years after the tragic incident that claimed the life of the 19-year-old first-year degree student at Konni NSS College.

The court concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused, all of whom were linked to the Campus Front. The long-drawn trial has now formally ended with the acquittal of those implicated.

The Day of the Attack

On July 16, 2012, Vishal, a young and active ABVP member, had come to Christian College in Chengannur to participate in an event welcoming first-year students. It was during this organizational activity that he was attacked by a group of Campus Front activists.

Vishal suffered serious injuries from the stabbing and succumbed to them the following day. The attack also left about ten other ABVP workers injured, including Vishnuprasad and Sreejith.

Investigation and Trial

The case initially fell under the local police, but was later handed over to the State Crime Branch following complaints over delays in the arrests. A total of 20 people, including a minor, were taken into custody.

However, the trial saw key witnesses—who were KSU-SFI activists on the college campus—change their statements. This played a crucial role in the prosecution’s inability to secure convictions.

The accused, who were granted bail during the trial, included Nasim, Shefeeq, Ansar Faisal, Asif Muhammed, and Sanuj from Pandalam; Ashick, Nasim, Al Thaj, Safeer, and Afsal from Cheriyanad; Shameer Rawther from Venmony; and one minor.

Prosecution Reacts

The Public Prosecutor expressed disappointment at the verdict, emphasizing that significant evidence and witness testimonies had been presented during the trial. Despite this, the court acquitted all accused, prompting the prosecutor to announce plans to appeal the judgment.

Vishal, remembered for his enthusiasm and commitment to student activism, became a symbol for many in the ABVP in Chengannur. While the verdict formally closes the case in court, the memories of the violence and the 13-year-long wait for justice continue to resonate among those who knew him.