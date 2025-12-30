A man was allegedly tied to a post and brutally beaten by a group of assailants over a financial transaction in Kerala's Palakkad. He claimed that they tried to kill him and threatened to kill him if he filed a complaint.

In a case of alleged mob brutality, a man has accused a group of assailants of attempting to murder him after subjecting him to a humiliating and violent public assault in Elappully in Palakkad district of Kerala.

According to Vipin Vinod, , a native of Okarampalli, the accused forcibly took him on a motorcycle, dragged him along the road, and later tied him to a post before mercilessly beating him. He alleged that the attackers attempted to stab him with a knife and openly threatened to kill him if he dared to approach the police. Vipin said he eventually filed a complaint only after his health deteriorated following the assault.

The violence, he stated, was initially triggered by his alleged failure to repay the interest on a Rs 3 lakh loan. However, the assault reportedly escalated further after the attackers accused him of being involved in an attack on the house of one of the accused, Sreekesh.

Vipin stated that Sreekesh, Gireesh, and Sreekesh’s mother forcibly stripped him of his clothes during the assault. Meanwhile, the accused, Sreekesh and Gireesh, both natives of Okarampalli, have since been arrested in connection with the case.