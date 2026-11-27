A viral video from a hotel in Meerut's Mahalka village allegedly shows a staff member spitting on rotis while preparing them. The footage sparked public outrage over food hygiene and safety. Police have since investigated the incident and arrested the accused worker.

A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut that has gone viral on social media allegedly shows a hotel staffer spitting on rotis while preparing food. The incident happened at a hotel in the village of Mahalka, which is within the jurisdiction of Falawada police station.

A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media on November 26, sparking outrage among local residents and calls for stern action against the worker. The footage went viral and the police investigated the case and arrested the accused.

Hotel Employee Spotted Spitting on Rotis

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday evening, around 5 pm, when rotis were being prepared at a hotel in Mahalka village.

Mustaqim, the employee, was said to be working at a hotel owned by one Aamir. In the purported video, he is seen cooking rotis and spitting on them before placing them in the tandoor for cooking.

It is said that someone at the scene took footage of the incident on a mobile phone. The video was later uploaded online and received wide condemnation on food hygiene and public health issues.

Police Arrest Hotel Worker After Video Goes Viral

After the video gained attention, Falawada police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. During the preliminary probe, officials identified the person seen in the footage as Mustaqim, a resident of Mahalka village.

Police reportedly detained the employee and subsequently arrested him. The incident was also confirmed by Mawana Circle Officer Pankaj Lavania, who said that police had taken action after examining the viral video.

According to the officer, the incident allegedly took place in the Mahalka outpost area on November 26. The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing concern about the safety and hygiene of food served at restaurants and roadside eateries.

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The incident has once again highlighted the need for adherence to proper hygiene standards during food preparation.Customers also have questioned whether food establishments should be routinely inspected to avoid such incidents.

“The investigation is continuing and further steps will be taken in accordance with the law.