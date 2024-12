Kerala Gold Rate December 11 2024: Price of 8 gram SURGES above Rs 58,000; CHECK details

Gold prices continue to rise in Kerala, crossing Rs 58,000 for the first time this month. The market saw a significant increase of Rs 1360 over the past three days.

Gold prices in the state maintained their upward trend today, with one sovereign (8 grams) crossing Rs 58,000 for the first time this month. The price of one sovereign of gold rose by Rs 640 to reach Rs 58,280.

Over the past three days, gold prices have risen by Rs 1,360. Yesterday, the price increased by Rs 600, while today saw one gram of 22-carat gold rise by Rs 80 to Rs 7,285.

Similarly, one gram of 18-carat gold increased by Rs 65 to Rs 6,015. Silver prices, however, remained unchanged, with one gram of hallmarked silver costing Rs 101.



Gold price trends in December December 01: Gold price unchanged; one sovereign gold at Rs 57,200

December 02: One sovereign gold decreased by Rs 480; market price Rs 56,720

December 03: One sovereign gold increased by Rs 320; market price Rs 57,040

December 04: Gold price unchanged; one sovereign gold at Rs 57,040

December 05: One sovereign gold increased by Rs 80; market price Rs 57,120

December 06: One sovereign gold decreased by Rs 200; market price Rs 56,920

December 07: Gold price unchanged; one sovereign gold at Rs 56,920

December 08: Gold price unchanged; one sovereign gold at Rs 56,920

December 09: One sovereign gold increased by Rs 120; market price Rs 57,040

December 10: One sovereign gold increased by Rs 600; market price Rs 57,640

December 11: One sovereign gold increased by Rs 640; market price Rs 58,280

