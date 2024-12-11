Kerala local body bypoll: LDF faces major setback, loses 3 panchayats; UDF wins big

Recent by-elections in Kerala saw varied outcomes. UDF won in Kozhikode's Karassery Panchayat, while LDF gained a seat in Malappuram's Alankode Panchayat. BJP maintained its hold in Thiruvananthapuram's Vellarada Panchayat.

Thiruvananthapuram: The by-elections held in 31 local body wards across Kerala resulted in a significant setback for the LDF. The front lost control of three panchayats, including Thachanpara in Palakkad, Nattika in Thrissur, and Karimannoor in Idukki, where the UDF secured surprise victories. Meanwhile, the LDF managed to win the third ward in Adoorpuzha, Kottayam, and the eighth ward in West Kallada, Kollam. Additionally, the LDF retained its hold on the Kanichal and Madayi panchayats in Kannur.

Out of the 29 wards where results have been declared, the UDF won in 15, the LDF in 11, and the BJP secured three seats.

P. Vinu, former Gram Panchayat president, won by a margin of 115 votes in Nattika, a ward previously secured by the LDF with a 260-vote majority. This stunning turnaround has resulted in the LDF losing its governing position.

In the third ward of Chovannur Panchayat, the UDF retained its seat, with Sebi Mandumpal winning by 25 votes. Meanwhile, the NDA maintained its hold on the 41st ward of Kodungallur Municipality, where candidate Geetharani emerged victorious.

The UDF has captured the fourth ward in Thachampara from the LDF, with Muslim League candidate Ali Thekath defeating the CPI candidate by a narrow margin of 28 votes. This victory has shifted the balance in the 15-member governing body, giving the UDF the support of eight members, thereby ending LDF's rule in the Panchayat.

The election was necessitated after an LDF member resigned and joined the BJP. The LDF had been governing with the support of an independent member.

In Chalissery Panchayat, UDF candidate K. Sujitha secured a victory by 104 votes in the election held to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of UDF's A.V. Sandhya, the former Panchayat President. Meanwhile, in Koduvayur Panchayat, the LDF retained its seat with candidate A. Muraleedharan winning by a margin of 108 votes. The election was conducted following the demise of K.K. Mani, the former Panchayat Vice President.

Mixed Outcomes in Kollam Panchayats

Eroor Panchayat: LDF candidate Manju won the 17th ward by a margin of 87 votes.

West Kallada: LDF captured the fifth ward, with Sindhu Koyippurath securing victory by 92 votes.

Chadayamangalam Panchayat: UDF overturned LDF dominance in the fifth ward as Adv. Usha Thomas triumphed by 43 votes.

Thevalakkara Panchayat: UDF wrested control of the 22nd ward from the LDF, with Bismi Anas emerging victorious.

Kunnathur Panchayat: In the Thekkemuri ward, LDF snatched the seat from BJP, with N. Tulasi winning by a decisive margin of 164 votes.

Pathanamthitta Panchayat Election Results:

Ezhumattoor Panchayat (Ward 5): BJP captured the seat from Congress, with candidate Rani Teacher winning by 48 votes.

Niranam Panchayat (Ward 7): UDF secured a significant victory, taking the seat from LDF after 28 years. Reji Kaniam Kandathil won by 211 votes.

Aruvappulam Panchayat (Ward 12): LDF retained the seat with Mini Rajeev emerging victorious.

Konni Block Panchayat (Ilakkollur Division): UDF's Jolly Daniel retained the seat with an impressive lead of 1,309 votes.

Pandalam Block Panchayat (Vallana Division): UDF's Sharath Mohan maintained the seat with a margin of 245 votes.

In the Kannur district, the LDF retained control of the Kanichar Panchayat, with CPM candidate Ratheesh Porunnan winning the sixth ward by 199 votes. The LDF now holds seven seats, compared to the UDF's six. Similarly, in Madai Panchayat, LDF's Mani Pavithran secured a significant victory in the sixth ward with a margin of 234 votes.

In Idukki, the UDF made notable gains. In the Karimannur Panchayat, UDF candidate A.N. Dileep Kumar captured the Pannoor ward, previously held by the LDF, potentially signaling a governance change in the panchayat. Additionally, in the Idukki Block Panchayat, UDF’s Sandramol Jinny won the Kanjikuzhi ward by an overwhelming margin of 745 votes.

In Alappuzha's Pathiyoor Panchayat, UDF candidate Deepak Eruva won the by-election in the 12th ward, wresting the seat from the LDF. This panchayat had earlier seen Bipin C. Babu defect from CPM to BJP. In Malappuram's Manjeri Municipality, the Congress secured the Karuvambram ward from CPM, with Faisal Mon winning by 43 votes.

In Kottayam's Athirampuzha Panchayat, the LDF gained the third ward from the UDF, with T.D. Mathew of Kerala Congress (M) achieved victory by 247 votes, though the overall governance of the panchayat remains unchanged. Meanwhile, in Erattupetta Municipality, the UDF retained the 16th ward, with Muslim League candidate Rubeena Nasar winning by 101 votes.

In Kozhikode's Karassery Gram Panchayat, UDF candidate Krishnadasan Kunnummal won the by-election in the 18th ward, Anayankunnu West, by a margin of 234 votes.

In Malappuram's Alankode Panchayat, the LDF captured the 18th ward, Perumukku, from the UDF, with candidate Abdurahman emerging victorious.

In Thiruvananthapuram's Vellarada Panchayat, the BJP retained the Karikkamankodu ward, with Akhil Manoj securing the win.

Latest Videos