    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics

    BJP's Kerala unit is in crisis as Union Minister Suresh Gopi supported actor Mukesh, accused of sexual misconduct, despite party protests. Suresh Gopi's actions are seen as embarrassing the party, and state leaders demand central leadership intervention. 

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics dmn
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing an internal crisis in Kerala after actor-turned-politician and Union Minister Suresh Gopi publicly supported actor Mukesh, who is accused of sexual misconduct. The party's state leaders are demanding that the central leadership intervene and control Suresh Gopi, who they say is embarrassing the party.

    Also Read: Actor-MLA Mukesh likely to quit film policy committee amidst allegations of misbehaviour towards women

    Suresh Gopi has been facing criticism for his response to the MeToo controversy in the Malayalam film industry. While the BJP was intensifying its protest demanding Mukesh's resignation, Suresh Gopi openly supported him.

    The party's state leaders feel that Suresh Gopi turned into a mere cinema person at a time when they could have attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the government. They say that Suresh Gopi's actions are giving the opposition an opportunity to target the BJP. The party had hoped to gain from Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur, but instead, he has been constantly causing predicaments.

    Yesterday, Suresh Gopi lashed out at the media, and today he took out his mobile phone and started filming journalists who were waiting to ask him about the controversy. K. Surendran, BJP Chief in Kerala, dismissed the Union Minister yesterday (Aug 27) and chose not to comment on the issue today.

    The central leadership is unhappy with Suresh Gopi's announcement that he will act in a film next month despite not having the party's permission. The party has made it clear that it does not support double roles, and Suresh Gopi's actions are seen as a violation of party discipline.

    The Kerala unit of the BJP is waiting for the central leadership's decision on Suresh Gopi. 

    Also Read: Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly

